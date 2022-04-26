Avelo adds nonstop flight from Charleston to Orlando

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new nonstop flight will soon connect the Lowcountry to the “theme park capital of the world.”

Avelo Airlines announced on Tuesday a new nonstop flight between Charleston and Orlando, Florida beginning in June.

“We are excited to continue our expansion in Charleston with nonstop service to Orlando. Avelo makes getting to Orlando easier and more affordable than ever. With our low fares and Boeing 737 jetliners, it’s the fastest and most comfortable way to get to MCO – for both your wallet and your inflight experience,” Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said.

The new route will run on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday beginning June 30.

Flights from Charleston International will depart at 8:40 p.m. and arrive in Orlando at 10 p.m. Flights from Orlando to Charleston are scheduled to depart at 1:10 p.m.

Avelo is offering $59 introductory rates for the flight on AveloAir.com.

The airline also announced a service from Charleston to the Tweed-New Haven Airport beginning in May.

