SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Avelo adds nonstop flight from Charleston to Orlando

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and...
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air)(SCARNICI | Getty Images for Avelo Air)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new nonstop flight will soon connect the Lowcountry to the “theme park capital of the world.”

Avelo Airlines announced on Tuesday a new nonstop flight between Charleston and Orlando, Florida beginning in June.

“We are excited to continue our expansion in Charleston with nonstop service to Orlando. Avelo makes getting to Orlando easier and more affordable than ever. With our low fares and Boeing 737 jetliners, it’s the fastest and most comfortable way to get to MCO – for both your wallet and your inflight experience,” Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said.

The new route will run on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday beginning June 30.

Flights from Charleston International will depart at 8:40 p.m. and arrive in Orlando at 10 p.m. Flights from Orlando to Charleston are scheduled to depart at 1:10 p.m.

Avelo is offering $59 introductory rates for the flight on AveloAir.com.

The airline also announced a service from Charleston to the Tweed-New Haven Airport beginning in May.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
The call for the missing swimmer came in around 3:09 p.m. on Sunday, according to Folly Beach...
Search for missing swimmer on Folly Beach suspended
It happened around 1:10 p.m. on Ruffin Road in Ruffin.
Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured with “life-threatening injuries” following single-vehicle crash
The North Charleston Police Department says a crash that left nails on I-526 Monday morning has...
Crews clear crash on Don Holt Bridge
An off-duty employee for the National Weather Service reported a rip current 10 to 20 yards...
2 injured on Isle of Palms, off-duty National Weather Service employee spots rip current

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Medical and outreach clinic needs community’s help to continue services
The free clinic provides a variety of medical and outreach services to those in need who might...
Medical and outreach clinic needs community’s help to continue services
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Cordesville zoning decision goes in favor of property rights
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 7 in Summerville among 13 arrested in human trafficking operation