Charleston Co. deputy gets state payout after harassment allegations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County deputy will receive a pay-out from the South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund after she filed a federal lawsuit alleging discrimination.

Rickie Biggs claimed in the 2018 filing that she suffered workplace sexual harassment. She says she was afraid to report the alleged conduct because the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office does not have an effective complaint process.

The lawsuit claims she was given a written reprimand for not reporting the harassment.

The state’s insurance reserve fund will pay her $200,000.

Biggs is still employed by the sheriff’s office, according to spokesman Andrew Knapp.

