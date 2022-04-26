Charleston County to vote on 9 conservation projects

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Council is set to vote on spending millions of dollars on several conservation projects throughout the county, including preserving over 700 acres of land on Johns Island.

Council will be voting on whether to spend $1.54 million for local non-profit Lowcountry Land Trust to purchase just over 711 acres of land off Chisolm Road for the Ravenswood Rural Greenbelt Project.

Public documents state the land has always been used for agriculture and recreation, and it is one of the largest areas of land remaining on the island.

Another project up for vote includes the Town of Mount Pleasant requesting nearly $750,000 from the county.

The town wants to buy over a mile of right-of-way on Whipple Road for a part of the Mount Pleasant Way project between Mathis Ferry and Longpoint roads.

If approved, the money would be used to improve sidewalks in the area, and the project aims to install over 20 miles of interconnected pathways throughout the town.

A total of nine conservation projects are on the agenda for Tuesday night. That meeting gets started at county headquarters in North Charleston at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.