Charleston principal placed on leave days after promotion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District confirmed Tuesday it has placed a newly-promoted principal on administrative leave.

Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an investigation, district spokesman Andy Pruitt said Tuesday.

However, because it is “a personnel issue,” Pruitt said the district declined to reveal what is being investigated.

Anderson was promoted to the principal position on Friday after serving as interim principal of the school since the beginning of the school year. Throughout her career, she held positions at a number of other Charleston County School District schools.

The district says the decision to place her on administrative leave has nothing to do with fights at her school reported Monday.

District officials said multiple fights placed the school on “hold” for a time Monday afternoon. Charleston County deputies helped bring the fights under control. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was seriously injured or how many students were involved. The district would respond to the incidents per its discipline protocol, Pruitt said.

Anderson began her career in the district in 1989 at Burke High School as a teacher assistant, according to a release. She later served as a Career and Technical Education teacher for several years before joining the staff at Brentwood Middle School in North Charleston as an Advancement via Individual Determination teacher.

In 2009, she joined Morningside Middle School as a leadership teacher where she designed a curriculum around character and leadership skills. Two years later, she became an assistant administrator at the district’s Sixth Grade Academy at the Ron McNair campus before taking a position as a career and technology teacher at Jerry Zucker Middle School.

She became an assistant principal at North Charleston High School in 2017.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from South Carolina State University, a Master of Business Administration from Webster University, and a Master of Education in Secondary Administration and Supervision from Charleston Southern University.

Anderson has also served as a South Carolina Teacher Mentor from 2008 to 2017 and is the founder and director of Anderson Alpha Angels, LLC, an all-girls’ elementary, middle and high school team program designed to cultivate the personal strengths of young women through stepping, the district’s release states.

