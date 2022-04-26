Charleston reviewing security after Monday North Charleston gunfire at youth game

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston says it is reviewing its procedures to ensure safety after someone opened fire outside a youth baseball game at a North Charleston park Monday night.

In a brief statement, Charleston city spokesman Jack O’Toole said Mayor John Tecklenburg and Charleston Police commanders “have been in close contact” since the incident Monday at Pepperhill Park in North Charleston.

“[The Charleston Police Department] is currently reviewing security procedures at all city events, and will be implementing heightened protocols as appropriate,” O’Toole said.

The shooting happened at approximately 8:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Pepperhill Park, North Charleston Police said.

Blake Ferguson, whose son was playing in a youth baseball game, recorded video of the incident that showed students scrambling off the field and spectators rushing from the stands as multiple rounds could be heard.

Ferguson said he heard between 50 and 75 rounds being fired, adding that after the incident, some parents’ vehicles had been struck by gunfire.

North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said witnesses told investigators that multiple vehicles pulled into the parking lot and a fight took place. The gunshots followed that fight.

No one was injured. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

