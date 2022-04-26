Classroom Champions: First grade teacher needs headphones for her students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Low Country schools are in the home stretch when it comes to what’s left of this school year.

As we prepare to finish the school year strong our area teachers still need your help with supplies and materials for their classrooms.

First Grade Charleston Progressive Academy teacher Ellen Dahabi has spent her last 5 years molding the minds of her young learners.

She says most days in her classroom are spent using headphones.

Dahabi says she uses technology often to complete different learning activities in her class.

With headphones, the students can focus on their individual assignments and activities.

For her Donors Choose project Dahabi is asking for sturdy high-quality Kensington Hi-Fi headphones for our classroom.

She says she has a small class of only 12 students.

“When 12 kids don’t have headphones it gets so loud and disruptive and they can’t hear cause everyone else is working with small groups it just gets super loud in here,” Dahabi said.

She says the headphones would be great during small group activities to help her students to just plug in and focus.

“They get pumped about the little things so they would be so excited and I would be so grateful,” Dahabi said.

This Donors Choose project entitled “Help Our Class Hear With Headphones needs $320 dollars to be fully funded.

You can help this first-grade teacher and her class at Charleston Progressive Academy by becoming a Classroom Champion.

To donate you can click on the link right here.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

