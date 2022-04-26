Cold front to bring late day shower, thunderstorm chance!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move into the area late today bringing us a chance of showers and storms. Ahead of the front, we expect a very warm and sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, near 80 degrees at the beaches. Showers and storms will begin to develop across inland areas, west of I-95, this afternoon. These showers and storms will move toward the coast this evening bringing a chance of a brief period of rain. A few storms could contain gusty winds late today. The cold front will move offshore tonight leading to a beautiful stretch of weather for the rest of the work week. Another front will near the area this weekend bringing the chance of a few showers Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s Wednesday through Friday before climbing into the 80s this weekend.

TODAY: Sunny and Very Warm. Scattered Late Day Storms. High 88.

WEDNESDAY: Turning Sunny. High 78.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 77.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 78.

SATURDAY: Sun and Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 83.

SUNDAY: Sun and Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 83.

