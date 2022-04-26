Cold front to bring showers and storms later today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move into the area this afternoon and evening, bringing us a chance of showers and storms. Activity will develop across inland areas, west of I-95, this afternoon. These showers and storms will move toward the coast this evening bringing a chance of a brief period of heavy rain. A few storms could contain gusty winds late today. The cold front will move offshore tonight leading to a beautiful stretch of weather for the rest of the work week. Another front will near the area this weekend bringing the chance of a few showers Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s Wednesday through Friday before climbing into the 80s this weekend.

TODAY: Scattered Late Day Storms. High 88, Low 59.

WEDNESDAY: Turning Sunny. High 78, Low 53.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76, Low 55.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 78, Low 61.

SATURDAY: Sun and Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms Possible. High 79, Low 62.

SUNDAY: Sun and Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms Possible. High 83, Low 64.

