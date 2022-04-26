Cordesville zoning decision goes in favor of property rights

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A months-long debate for the people of Cordesville is now decided after Berkeley County Council voted to re-zone about 200 acres of land.

The rezoning will change the land from residential R-15 to Agriculture Flex-1 zoning.

Cordesville is a historic settlement community located on Highway 402.

People against the change felt the rezoning would change and potentially ruin the culture of Cordesville. They say R-15 protects the integrity of the wildlife and nature, keeps the community historic and is the reason Cordesville is the undeveloped gem they love.

An online petition got more than 1,600 urging the council to ‘Keep Cordesville Rural.”

The landowner and a few supporters argued their property rights were too limited by R-15 saying it devalued their property and what they could do with it.

Council voted, all in favor of the rezoning. Members said they are not against conservation. In fact, they are all for protecting the quality of Cordesville. But in this case, they felt they had all the information they needed to decide in favor of private property rights, still keeping the properties designated as rural.

Berkeley County Council members said back when the land was originally zoned, R-15 it wasn’t done properly, and that’s another big reason for the decision.

“The public was just told, in the following county council districts, we’re planning to do some rezonings. That’s public notice that makes that zoning void, look it up,” District 2 Council Member Josh Whitley said.

He said it was an easy decision. After listening to the people talk against the change, he says the entire council is for preserving the sanctity of Cordesville, but the current zoning isn’t fair.

“The R-15 map that we know of this 402 corridor has never, ever, been adopted by county council. Period. End of story. That’s the information. It was administratively done in an email from one administrator to another,” Whitley said.

After listening to people speak in favor of both sides, Jack Schurlknight, who represents District 6, said it’s time to set the record straight.

“I think there’s some misinformation about what we’re trying to do with this R-15. If I didn’t know any better, listening to some of the speakers, you would think we’re getting ready to develop from Moncks Corner to Huger. That’s just not the case at all,” Schurlknight said.

He said he supports property rights and thinks R-15 is infringing on those rights.

“I firmly believe that private property that’s put in R-15 or conservation easement should be on a voluntary basis from the property owner. I don’t think they should be forced to do that. I don’t think their property should be downgraded in value and downgraded in use. I firmly believe that’s a government overreach,” Schurlknight said.

