Coroner identifies victims of deadly weekend shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified two teenagers killed in a weekend shooting in North Charleston.

Kay’sean Jones, 16, from North Charleston died from multiple gunshot wounds on the scene at approximately 1:12 a.m. Sunday, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The second victim, 19-year-old Elijah Jefferson from North Charleston was transported to a hospital where he died at 1:41 a.m. from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to Bailey Drive at 1:11 a.m. Sunday morning where they found the victims on the front porch of a home, authorities said.

Police spokesman Harvey Jacobs said they were investigating the case as a homicide on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.