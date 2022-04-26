SC Lottery
Coroner identifies victims of deadly weekend shooting

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified two teenagers killed in a weekend shooting in North Charleston.

Kay’sean Jones, 16, from North Charleston died from multiple gunshot wounds on the scene at approximately 1:12 a.m. Sunday, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The second victim, 19-year-old Elijah Jefferson from North Charleston was transported to a hospital where he died at 1:41 a.m. from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to Bailey Drive at 1:11 a.m. Sunday morning where they found the victims on the front porch of a home, authorities said.

Police spokesman Harvey Jacobs said they were investigating the case as a homicide on Monday.

