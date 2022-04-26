SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: One lane reopens on Clements Ferry Road

The Charleston Police Department says a portion of Clements Ferry Road is closed while they...
The Charleston Police Department says a portion of Clements Ferry Road is closed while they work to clear a crash Tuesday morning.(Provided)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one lane of Clements Ferry Road has reopened Tuesday morning.

Officials tweeted about the incident around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Just after 10 a.m. authorities said they had opened one lane to help with traffic congestion.

Drivers were asked to use caution in the area.

Traffic on the road near Clements Crest Lane was being diverted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

