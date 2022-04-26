SC Lottery
Video captures gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in North Charleston

Blake Ferguson recorded video of his child's youth baseball game in North Charleston when gunfire rang out, sending the children running for cover.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A parent’s video shows children ducking for cover Monday night as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North Charleston.

Blake Ferguson was recording the game as his son was on the pitching mound at Pepperhill Ball Field. Ferguson’s video captured the sound of multiple shots, sending children and officials running for cover. Ferguson said he heard between 50 to 75 shots and believes the gunfire happened in the parking lot.

North Charleston Police have not yet released a statement on the incident.

Lori Ferguson said she heard the booms and initially thought someone was setting off fireworks.

“And then all of a sudden, boom, boom, and ‘Get down, everybody, get down!’ and you everybody scatter,” she said. “And my son’s on the pitcher mound by himself and it was just the most traumatic thing as a mother, as a citizen of this city, that you just feel helpless. I felt completely helpless.”

Several vehicles in the parking lot of the Pepperhill Ball Field were struck by gunfire during a youth baseball game Monday night.(Blake Ferguson)

After the shooting ended, Blake Ferguson said multiple parents’ vehicles had been struck by gunfire.

There was no word on whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

