Ladson ribbon cutting marks state’s first renewable natural gas project

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - State leaders took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the state’s first renewable natural gas project that will power part of the Mercedes-Benz Vans plant in Ladson.

Several South Carolina companies have come together for the project, so the emissions that come from making items such as boiled peanuts will be used to paint the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans that are assembled at the plant.

Gov. Henry McMaster, Rep. Nancy Mace and Department of Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers were at the plant on Tuesday for the announcement.

“This is a collaboration, a getting together of these different groups. This is innovative,” McMaster said. “This is using farm waste through a gas purification, natural gas, from methane that’s going to be used to paint these Mercedes vehicles among other things.”

The $20 million project between GreenGasUSA, Mercedes-Benz and McCall Farms converts the methane emissions from the farm near Florence into renewable natural gas.

That renewable energy is then pumped through pipes that lead to the automaker’s plant.

The project has been a year in the works, and the governor says he’s proud of the way businesses have come together to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“It’s just a great environmental business confluence of those two things,” McMaster said. “It took a lot of imagination and thinking to get it done, but this is the kind of thing we like to see in South Carolina.”

The project spans 16 counties in South Carolina, which officials hope can be a model for future projects down the line.

