SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man accused of firing in direction of Charleston Police officers

By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been arrested after police say he shot in the direction of officers who were responding to a domestic disturbance situation Monday night.

Jerry Bergeron, 33, is charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm in city limits.

An incident report states Charleston Police responded to a home on Balsam Street off White Oak Drive and Savannah Highway at approximately 9:45 p.m. to a reported disturbance.

The report states a man at the scene, later identified as Bergeron, became “very aggressive as officers left the scene,” shouting as officers drove away from the home.

Police said they heard a series of gunshots from the vicinity of the home, leading them to return and confront Bergeron.

“While trying to identify the source of the gunfire, we discovered multiple bullet holes in the fenceline of his residents,” the report states. “The bullet holes appeared to be aimed in the direction of Evergreen Street (the route taken by officers to exit the area).”

Bergeron was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Charleston principal placed on leave days after promotion
The call for the missing swimmer came in around 3:09 p.m. on Sunday, according to Folly Beach...
Search for missing swimmer on Folly Beach suspended
It happened around 1:10 p.m. on Ruffin Road in Ruffin.
Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured with “life-threatening injuries” following single-vehicle crash
The suspects included 12 adults and one juvenile, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division...
7 in Summerville among 13 arrested in human trafficking operation

Latest News

The SCDOT now estimates the Mark Clark I-526 extension from West Ashely to James Island could...
Charleston County residents, council react to Mark Clark Expressway cost tripling
First grade Charleston Progressive Academy teacher needs headphones for her students
Classroom Champions: First grade teacher needs headphones for her students
Charleston County council is set to vote on nine separate conservation projects during a...
Charleston County to vote on 9 conservation projects
State leaders took part in a ribbon-cutting event for the first renewable natural gas project...
Ladson ribbon cutting marks state’s first renewable natural gas project
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Charleston principal placed on leave days after promotion