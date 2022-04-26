Man accused of firing in direction of Charleston Police officers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been arrested after police say he shot in the direction of officers who were responding to a domestic disturbance situation Monday night.

Jerry Bergeron, 33, is charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm in city limits.

An incident report states Charleston Police responded to a home on Balsam Street off White Oak Drive and Savannah Highway at approximately 9:45 p.m. to a reported disturbance.

The report states a man at the scene, later identified as Bergeron, became “very aggressive as officers left the scene,” shouting as officers drove away from the home.

Police said they heard a series of gunshots from the vicinity of the home, leading them to return and confront Bergeron.

“While trying to identify the source of the gunfire, we discovered multiple bullet holes in the fenceline of his residents,” the report states. “The bullet holes appeared to be aimed in the direction of Evergreen Street (the route taken by officers to exit the area).”

Bergeron was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

