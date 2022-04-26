Medical and outreach clinic needs community’s help to continue services

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Shifa free clinic in Mount Pleasant has been serving the tri-county for about 10 years. After surviving the COVID-19 pandemic they are struggling to keep their doors open.

The free clinic provides a variety of medical and outreach services to those in need who might be uninsured and even undocumented. If they didn’t serve those who aren’t eligible to be serviced at a traditional doctor’s office, they could be in danger of going without treatment.

Gynecology, primary care, hunger prevention, vision, and mental health are just a few of the services the Shifa free clinic offers.

Reshma Khan, MD, Shifa Clinic medical director, says COVID has and continues to affect many nonprofits, and they are feeling the pressure. Two reasons, Khan says, one, donations have severely decreased, and two, there’s less in-person fundraising.

Without funds, the clinic wouldn’t be able to provide some of its most important services like cancer screenings.

“One in eight women develop breast cancer, so the screening for breast cancer is very essential. Through our partners like Best Chance Network, we are able to provide no-cost mammograms to our women above age 40 or who are younger but at a higher risk of developing breast cancer due to family history,” Khan says.

The clinic’s services are completely free of cost to eligible patients. They must be uninsured and within 250% of the federal poverty line. Patients don’t need to be United States citizens, but they must live in the state of South Carolina. No matter what zip code they live in they’ll be serviced.

Shifa is also generating providers from their clinic who have a passion to serve their community.

“We not only provide life-changing care and treatment but also a lot of the graduating students rotate from our clinic, and they get the experience of how to serve the uninsured,” Khan says.

The Shifa free clinic is a safe place for many who don’t have any other option for care, and Khan says they need the community’s help to continue their services.

The Shifa Clinic is hosting a fundraiser on May 7 at the Charleston Marriott. Tickets are $60 and there will be food, entertainment, and a chance to learn more about their services and donations.

Click here for fundraiser details.

