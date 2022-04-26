SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Medical and outreach clinic needs community’s help to continue services

The free clinic provides a variety of medical and outreach services to those in need who might...
The free clinic provides a variety of medical and outreach services to those in need who might be uninsured and even undocumented.(Live 5)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Shifa free clinic in Mount Pleasant has been serving the tri-county for about 10 years. After surviving the COVID-19 pandemic they are struggling to keep their doors open.

The free clinic provides a variety of medical and outreach services to those in need who might be uninsured and even undocumented. If they didn’t serve those who aren’t eligible to be serviced at a traditional doctor’s office, they could be in danger of going without treatment.

Gynecology, primary care, hunger prevention, vision, and mental health are just a few of the services the Shifa free clinic offers.

Reshma Khan, MD, Shifa Clinic medical director, says COVID has and continues to affect many nonprofits, and they are feeling the pressure. Two reasons, Khan says, one, donations have severely decreased, and two, there’s less in-person fundraising.

Without funds, the clinic wouldn’t be able to provide some of its most important services like cancer screenings.

“One in eight women develop breast cancer, so the screening for breast cancer is very essential. Through our partners like Best Chance Network, we are able to provide no-cost mammograms to our women above age 40 or who are younger but at a higher risk of developing breast cancer due to family history,” Khan says.

The clinic’s services are completely free of cost to eligible patients.  They must be uninsured and within 250% of the federal poverty line. Patients don’t need to be United States citizens, but they must live in the state of South Carolina. No matter what zip code they live in they’ll be serviced.

Shifa is also generating providers from their clinic who have a passion to serve their community.

“We not only provide life-changing care and treatment but also a lot of the graduating students rotate from our clinic, and they get the experience of how to serve the uninsured,” Khan says.

The Shifa free clinic is a safe place for many who don’t have any other option for care, and Khan says they need the community’s help to continue their services.

The Shifa Clinic is hosting a fundraiser on May 7 at the Charleston Marriott.  Tickets are $60 and there will be food, entertainment, and a chance to learn more about their services and donations.

Click here for fundraiser details.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
The call for the missing swimmer came in around 3:09 p.m. on Sunday, according to Folly Beach...
Search for missing swimmer on Folly Beach suspended
It happened around 1:10 p.m. on Ruffin Road in Ruffin.
Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured with “life-threatening injuries” following single-vehicle crash
The North Charleston Police Department says a crash that left nails on I-526 Monday morning has...
Crews clear crash on Don Holt Bridge
An off-duty employee for the National Weather Service reported a rip current 10 to 20 yards...
2 injured on Isle of Palms, off-duty National Weather Service employee spots rip current

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Medical and outreach clinic needs community’s help to continue services
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Cordesville zoning decision goes in favor of property rights
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 7 in Summerville among 13 arrested in human trafficking operation
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston