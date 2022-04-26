SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mom charged after baby nearly dies from starvation, sheriff’s office says

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said Haylee Kent, 21, was charged with multiple counts of...
The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said Haylee Kent, 21, was charged with multiple counts of child neglect with and without great bodily harm.(Baker County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) – A 21-year-old mother in Florida is facing charges after her baby nearly died from starvation because she found feeding the child “annoying,” according to officials.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Haylee Kent was charged with multiple counts of child neglect with and without great bodily harm.

The investigation began when Kent’s grandmother took the baby to the hospital April 6 after she noticed that he was severely underweight. Medical staff notified the sheriff’s office that the child was “gravely ill due to life-threatening starvation.”

Hospital staff said the 8-month-old child was the average weight of a 2-month-old. The baby also had a skull fracture.

According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Kent did not visit her baby at the hospital, and she did not cooperate with authorities during their investigation.

Several days later, Kent agreed to meet with detectives. They said Kent admitted that she felt the way her child needed to be fed was “sometimes annoying,” so she opted not to feed him.

Detectives said they discovered the child had suffered a pattern of neglect since the day he was born, including a lack of necessary medical attention, malnourishment and failure to provide a safe home environment. Kent was arrested April 19.

The sheriff’s office said despite the sad circumstances, the child is now recovering, gaining weight and has been placed in foster care.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
The call for the missing swimmer came in around 3:09 p.m. on Sunday, according to Folly Beach...
Search for missing swimmer on Folly Beach suspended
It happened around 1:10 p.m. on Ruffin Road in Ruffin.
Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured with “life-threatening injuries” following single-vehicle crash
The suspects included 12 adults and one juvenile, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division...
7 in Summerville among 13 arrested in human trafficking operation
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Charleston principal placed on leave days after promotion

Latest News

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey speaks to media after gunfire during a youth baseball game...
$10K reward offered for arrest in Monday night shooting at youth baseball game
Delta said the change reflects the important role flight attendants play in on-time boarding,...
Delta to begin paying flight attendants during boarding
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Fear, confusion as parents react to shooting near North Charleston baseball field
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Berkeley until 6:30 p.m. A severe...
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm warning extended for Berkeley County
Lori Ferguson and her family were at Pepperhill Park Monday night and her son, Sylas, was on...
Fear, confusion as parents react to shooting near North Charleston baseball field