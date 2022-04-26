SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Nevada senator joins healthcare advocates in call for drug pricing reform

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) helped launch the “Push for Lower Prescription Prices” campaign.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Tuesday, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) joined healthcare advocates calling for drug pricing reform.

It was for the launch of the “Push for Lower Prescription Prices” campaign.

Cortez Masto along with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) are asking their colleagues in the Senate to pass a reconciliation package before Memorial Day that includes provisions to drive down drug costs.

David Mitchell, a cancer patient, and founder of Patients for Affordable Drugs Now, led the campaign launch. “We’re here to advance historic legislation to lower the prices of prescription drugs and change the trajectory of drug pricing policy in America,” he said.

Cortez Masto said Americans are having to make difficult choices when it comes to prescription drugs.

“No one should have to ration life saving medication or choose between paying for food and affording medicine,” Cortez Masto told the crowd from behind a podium near the Capitol steps.

“It is time to force these pharmaceutical companies to really negotiate the cost of these prescription drugs and lower them, and it’s time to give Medicare that authority to do that with these pharmaceutical companies.”

The senator’s office said Cortez Masto has co-sponsored multiple pieces of legislation dating back several years to address drug pricing concerns.

Senators and advocates said a reconciliation package should include drug pricing provisions already passed by the House.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
The call for the missing swimmer came in around 3:09 p.m. on Sunday, according to Folly Beach...
Search for missing swimmer on Folly Beach suspended
It happened around 1:10 p.m. on Ruffin Road in Ruffin.
Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured with “life-threatening injuries” following single-vehicle crash
The suspects included 12 adults and one juvenile, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division...
7 in Summerville among 13 arrested in human trafficking operation
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Charleston principal placed on leave days after promotion

Latest News

Moments after the first sounds of gunfire at a North Charleston youth baseball game Monday...
McMaster, Cunningham release statements after gunfire outside youth baseball game
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC House expected to vote on new speaker Thursday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: S Carolina Senate prepares to debate $12.6 billion budget
The budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year is built around $1 billion in income tax rebates and...
S Carolina Senate prepares to debate $12.6 billion budget
VIDEO: Funding to expand internet broadband in SC
VIDEO: Funding to expand internet broadband in SC