Police arrest woman in King Street shooting

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a North Charleston woman is facing charges in connection with a downtown shooting.

Shakayla Gilliard, 21, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

The charges stem from a shooting incident on King Street on April 19.

Gilliard was arrested Tuesday by Charleston Police Major Warrants Detectives, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force and Summerville Police, Wolfsen said.

Gilliard was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing. A booking photo of Gilliard was not immediately available.

