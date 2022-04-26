Report provides new details on multiple fights at Charleston school

SC Lottery
At least 10 students were involved in fights that sent one student to a hospital and put Septima P. Clark Academy on a hold Monday afternoon.(Live 5)
By Nick Reagan
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - At least 10 students were involved in fights that sent one student to a hospital and put Septima P. Clark Academy on a hold Monday afternoon.

An incident report states the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to help break up the fights. The report states seven of the suspects are minors and the other three are 18 years old. All but two are female, the report states.

The fights put the school on a hold for about an hour and a half, district officials said.

Deputies say one student suffered minor injuries to the forehead, was looked at by EMS and then taken to an emergency room by his guardian.

No other injuries were listed in the report.

In a 911 call, an employee described the situation at the school as chaotic.

“There are about five fights going on right now. The employees are trying to break them up but several are being hurt. There’s blood everywhere,” the caller told dispatch.

The sheriff’s office says charges are pending and the school district says they are also taking appropriate action.

Septima P. Clark is an alternative school for students with behavioral issues.

