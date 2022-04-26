SCDOT: Mark Clark Expressway expansion estimate now exceeds $2B

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the cost to extend the Mark Clark Expressway now exceeds $2 billion.

Transportation Secretary Christy Hall, in a letter to Charleston County, says the new cost from SCDOT’s project team factors in current real estate and construction market conditions and expected inflation.

“The estimated cost for the project has increased significantly, however, it still remains just an estimate or a forecast,” Hall said. “Until the preliminary work is completed and the project goes to bid, it will remain a highly speculative figure.”

SCDOT’s revised costs estimate more than $2.3 billion across five phases of the project and are broken down as follows:

SCDOT cost estimates Cost forecast Preliminary engineering $23,000,000 Right of Way aquisition $261,000,000 Construction Phase 1 $1,350,000,000 Construction Phase 2 $702,000,000 Mitigation $16,000,000 TOTAL $2,352,000,000

In the letter, SCDOT is requesting an additional $150 million for the remaining preparatory work to get the project ready for bid. A cost that would be split between the SC Transportation Infrastructure Bank and Charleston County.

The funds go above the $24 million previously approved by the bank and county for planning activities related to the project.

Hall says the department would also need to demonstrate a “reasonable financial approach” to the project by project sponsors.

Hall says the South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank is capped at $420 million. The county would then need to fund the rest of the project.

