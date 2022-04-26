SC Lottery
Showers and storms continue this evening!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move into the area for the rest of the evening evening, bringing with it scattered showers and storms. A few storms could contain gusty winds and hail. The cold front will move offshore tonight leading to a beautiful stretch of weather for the rest of the work week. Another front will near the area this weekend bringing the chance of a few showers Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s Wednesday through Friday before climbing into the 80s this weekend.

TODAY: Scattered Late Day Storms. High 88, Low 59.

WEDNESDAY: Turning Sunny. High 78, Low 53.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76, Low 55.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 78, Low 61.

SATURDAY: Sun and Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms Possible. High 79, Low 62.

SUNDAY: Sun and Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms Possible. High 83, Low 64.

