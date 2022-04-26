SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SLED investigating inmate death at Lexington County Detention Center

Charles Carlisle Plumley, inmate who died at the Lexington County Detention Center
Charles Carlisle Plumley, inmate who died at the Lexington County Detention Center(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) -A federal inmate who was being held at the Lexington County Detention Center died Saturday evening, April 23.

The 39-year-old Charles Carlisle Plumley is the inmate, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

“Mr. Plumley was in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service while being housed at the Lexington County Detention Center,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “He was transported to the detention center and booked Feb. 14.

“In accordance with our policy and standard procedure, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating Mr. Plumley’s death,” Koon said.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that happened early Sunday...
North Charleston Police investigating deadly early-morning shooting
Cayce Police confirmed one of its officers, Drew Barr, was fatally shot early Sunday morning...
Cayce Police officer killed in shooting, suspect takes own life, police chief says
The call for the missing swimmer came in around 3:09 p.m. on Sunday, according to Folly Beach...
Search for missing swimmer on Folly Beach suspended
Witnesses told investigators that a black Chevrolet Corvette lost control and left the road...
Deputies searching for suspect following hit-and-run with power pole
It happened around 1:10 p.m. on Ruffin Road in Ruffin.
Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured with “life-threatening injuries” following single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in North Charleston
Source: Blake Ferguson
RAW VIDEO: Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in N. Charleston
The suspects included 12 adults and one juvenile, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division...
7 in Summerville among 13 arrested in human trafficking operation
Dr. Gerrita Postlewait stepped down as superintendent in December and was out of office by...
Charleston Co. School Board seeks former superintendent’s help as consultant