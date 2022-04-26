SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Tri-County under severe thunderstorm warning

Portions of the Tri-County are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m.
Portions of the Tri-County are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m.(Pexels.com)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service declared a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties.

The warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m.

At 4:59 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Delemar Crossroads moving to the northeast at 45 mph.

Minor hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to trees and powerlines is possible.

Locations impacted include North Charleston, Summerville, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Ladson, I-26/I-526 Interchange, West Ashley, Hollywood, Ravenel, Meggett, Charleston Airport, College Park, Delemar Crossroads, Magnolia Gardens and Don Holt Bridge.

This warning includes I-26 between mile markers 202 and 215 and I-526 between mile markers 17 and 23.

