Wando, Bishop England and Oceanside girl advance to lacrosse state title games
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:00 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Girls Lacrosse
5-A - 3rd round
Wando 11, Chapin 6 - The Warriors advance to the championship game on Saturday at Irmo where they’ll face Riverside.
4-A - 3rd round
Oceanside Collegiate 18, Beckham 10 - The Landsharks move on to the state title game on Saturday.
Bishop England 25, Waccamaw 0 - BE dominates to advance to the state championship game on Saturday against Oceanside.
