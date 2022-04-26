Wando, Bishop England and Oceanside girl advance to lacrosse state title games

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Girls Lacrosse

5-A - 3rd round

Wando 11, Chapin 6 - The Warriors advance to the championship game on Saturday at Irmo where they’ll face Riverside.

4-A - 3rd round

Oceanside Collegiate 18, Beckham 10 - The Landsharks move on to the state title game on Saturday.

Bishop England 25, Waccamaw 0 - BE dominates to advance to the state championship game on Saturday against Oceanside.

