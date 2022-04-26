SC Lottery
WATCH LIVE: City officials to speak on shooting near youth baseball game

Source: Live 5
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of North Charleston officials are expected to speak Tuesday morning about an incident outside of a youth baseball game.

NOT SEEING VIDEO: Click here to watch live.

North Charleston Police responded to Pepperhill Park Monday night after gunshots were reported.

Tuesday’s event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m

