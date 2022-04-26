WATCH LIVE: City officials to speak on shooting near youth baseball game
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of North Charleston officials are expected to speak Tuesday morning about an incident outside of a youth baseball game.
NOT SEEING VIDEO: Click here to watch live.
North Charleston Police responded to Pepperhill Park Monday night after gunshots were reported.
Tuesday’s event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.