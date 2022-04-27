SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

14-year-old charged in Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting to be tried as adult

School officials say three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School suffered injuries from the drive-by...
School officials say three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School suffered injuries from the drive-by shooting on Aug. 18, 2021.(Live 5 News)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The First Circuit Solicitor’s Office says the juvenile charged in the August shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School will be tried as an adult.

The teen faces three counts of attempted murder in the Aug. 18 shooting, according to a release from the solicitor’s office.

“Today is another wake-up call for our state,” First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe said. “Every society gets the criminal it deserves. And in South Carolina, we have 14-year-olds shooting at each other, children going to gang meetings instead of school, and repeat offenders out on bond. If we do not get more community involvement, better criminal laws and major judicial reform soon, the violent crime problem will continue to get worse.”

The shooting left three students wounded in a drive-by shooting

Prosecutors presented evidence during a hearing Thursday that the shooting was gang-related involving students associated with the rival gangs the Bloods and Folk Nation.

Judge Anne Gue Jones ruled Wednesday the teen will be treated as an adult.

Attempted murder carries a penalty of up to 30 years without parole.

Pascoe’s office has not yet released the teen’s name.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Charleston principal placed on leave days after promotion
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey speaks to media after gunfire during a youth baseball game...
$10K reward offered for arrest in Monday night shooting at youth baseball game
The suspects included 12 adults and one juvenile, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division...
7 in Summerville among 13 arrested in human trafficking operation
The Charleston Police Department says a portion of Clements Ferry Road is closed while they...
Clements Ferry Road reopened, crash cleared

Latest News

Beaufort County deputies and a K-9 unit responded to Battery Creek High School after staff...
High school in Beaufort County evacuated after bomb threat, deputies say
Cantey Tech Consulting is offering careers in Information Technology or IT.
Working Wednesdays: Cantey Tech offering careers in IT
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Colleton Co. Schools extends summer program registration
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: City of Charleston set to review design of $22M affordable housing project