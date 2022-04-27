14-year-old charged in Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting to be tried as adult

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The First Circuit Solicitor’s Office says the juvenile charged in the August shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School will be tried as an adult.

The teen faces three counts of attempted murder in the Aug. 18 shooting, according to a release from the solicitor’s office.

“Today is another wake-up call for our state,” First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe said. “Every society gets the criminal it deserves. And in South Carolina, we have 14-year-olds shooting at each other, children going to gang meetings instead of school, and repeat offenders out on bond. If we do not get more community involvement, better criminal laws and major judicial reform soon, the violent crime problem will continue to get worse.”

The shooting left three students wounded in a drive-by shooting

Prosecutors presented evidence during a hearing Thursday that the shooting was gang-related involving students associated with the rival gangs the Bloods and Folk Nation.

Judge Anne Gue Jones ruled Wednesday the teen will be treated as an adult.

Attempted murder carries a penalty of up to 30 years without parole.

Pascoe’s office has not yet released the teen’s name.

