Deputies investigating shooting near Murrells Inlet

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people were injured in a...
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people were injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning.(Storyblocks)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people were injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley says deputies responded to Wachesaw Road near Murrells Inlet early Wednesday morning, though no specific time was given for the incident.

Deputies say they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

