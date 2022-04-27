SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Breeze Airways to add nonstop flights from Charleston to Orlando

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways announced Tuesday it would add nonstop service to Orlando as an option to travelers at Charleston International Airport.

Orlando becomes the airline’s 19th nonstop destination from Charleston’s airport and its 30th destination overall.

Nonstop service between Charleston and Orlando will begin on June 23, with airfare starting at $39 one way.

“We’re excited to connect our largest base, Charleston, with our newest destination, Orlando,” Breeze Founder and CEO David Neeleman said. “Breeze identifies underserved routes and connects communities that need it. Couple that nice, new nonstop service with our low fares from just $39 and you have the happiest route on earth!”

Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Charleston principal placed on leave days after promotion
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey speaks to media after gunfire during a youth baseball game...
$10K reward offered for arrest in Monday night shooting at youth baseball game
The suspects included 12 adults and one juvenile, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division...
7 in Summerville among 13 arrested in human trafficking operation
The Charleston Police Department says a portion of Clements Ferry Road is closed while they...
Clements Ferry Road reopend, crash cleared

Latest News

The SCDOT now estimates the Mark Clark I-526 extension from West Ashely to James Island could...
Charleston Co. residents, council react to Mark Clark Expressway cost tripling
VIDEO: Deputy injured in Don Holt crash reunites with woman who helped him
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 2 airlines starting nonstop flights from Charleston to Orlando
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Woman arrested in King Street shooting