Breeze Airways to add nonstop flights from Charleston to Orlando

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways announced Tuesday it would add nonstop service to Orlando as an option to travelers at Charleston International Airport.

Orlando becomes the airline’s 19th nonstop destination from Charleston’s airport and its 30th destination overall.

Nonstop service between Charleston and Orlando will begin on June 23, with airfare starting at $39 one way.

“We’re excited to connect our largest base, Charleston, with our newest destination, Orlando,” Breeze Founder and CEO David Neeleman said. “Breeze identifies underserved routes and connects communities that need it. Couple that nice, new nonstop service with our low fares from just $39 and you have the happiest route on earth!”

Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.