CCU students told to shelter in place, shots fired off campus
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University issued an emergency alert to students Tuesday night telling them to shelter in place.
Sent at 8:44 p.m., the CCU message said there was a report of shots fired a the Carolina Pines apartments, off-campus.
Please avoid the area.
