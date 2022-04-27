SC Lottery
CCU students told to shelter in place, shots fired off campus

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University issued an emergency alert to students Tuesday night telling them to shelter in place.

Sent at 8:44 p.m., the CCU message said there was a report of shots fired a the Carolina Pines apartments, off-campus.

Please avoid the area.

