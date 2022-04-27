The Citadel earns 11-5 win over Winthrop

ROCK HILL, S.C. – The Citadel scored seven runs in the top of the eighth inning to turn a tie game into an 11-5 victory over Winthrop Tuesday evening in Rock Hill.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 11, Winthrop 5

Records: The Citadel (22-18), Winthrop (13-28)

Location: The Winthrop Ballpark (Rock Hill, South Carolina)

How it Happened

The Bulldogs got on the board in the third inning Tilo Skole and Ryan McCarthy collected back-to-back two-out singles. After a walk to Noah Mitchell loaded the bases, Travis Lott drew a four-pitch walk to score Skole.

The Eagles tied the game in the bottom of the inning on a Dillon Morton solo homer to right.

The Citadel regained the lead in the fourth inning after Wells Sykes singled to center to start the inning. After taking second on a wild pitch, and moving to third on a groundout, Sykes scored on a passed ball.

Winthrop again tied the game in the fifth after a fielding error led to a RBI single from Jack Spyke.

The game would remain tied into the seventh inning before Sawyer Reeves started the inning with a double. Skole would drive in Reeves with a sacrifice fly. Later in the inning, Cole Simpson drew a walk with the bases loaded.

The bottom of the inning saw the Eagles rally again on back-to-back RBI singles from Ty Hooks and C.J. Conrad.

The eighth inning was a big one for the Bulldogs as they scored seven runs on five hits. The inning started with three-straight singles, the third being a RBI single off the bat of Dylan Costa.

McCarthy was hit by a pitch to drive in a run, and that was followed with a two-run single from Mitchell and a RBI double from Lott.

Simpson and Sykes followed with back-to-back sacrifice flies.