The Citadel earns 11-5 win over Winthrop
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. – The Citadel scored seven runs in the top of the eighth inning to turn a tie game into an 11-5 victory over Winthrop Tuesday evening in Rock Hill.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 11, Winthrop 5
Records: The Citadel (22-18), Winthrop (13-28)
Location: The Winthrop Ballpark (Rock Hill, South Carolina)
How it Happened
- The Bulldogs got on the board in the third inning Tilo Skole and Ryan McCarthy collected back-to-back two-out singles. After a walk to Noah Mitchell loaded the bases, Travis Lott drew a four-pitch walk to score Skole.
- The Eagles tied the game in the bottom of the inning on a Dillon Morton solo homer to right.
- The Citadel regained the lead in the fourth inning after Wells Sykes singled to center to start the inning. After taking second on a wild pitch, and moving to third on a groundout, Sykes scored on a passed ball.
- Winthrop again tied the game in the fifth after a fielding error led to a RBI single from Jack Spyke.
- The game would remain tied into the seventh inning before Sawyer Reeves started the inning with a double. Skole would drive in Reeves with a sacrifice fly. Later in the inning, Cole Simpson drew a walk with the bases loaded.
- The bottom of the inning saw the Eagles rally again on back-to-back RBI singles from Ty Hooks and C.J. Conrad.
- The eighth inning was a big one for the Bulldogs as they scored seven runs on five hits. The inning started with three-straight singles, the third being a RBI single off the bat of Dylan Costa.
- McCarthy was hit by a pitch to drive in a run, and that was followed with a two-run single from Mitchell and a RBI double from Lott.
- Simpson and Sykes followed with back-to-back sacrifice flies.
- The Eagles tried to make the game interesting in the bottom of the inning as Morton singled to drive in a run and put two on with no outs. Jordan Beatson was able to get a 5-3 double play to end the threat.
Inside the Box Score
- The Citadel put an end to a five-game losing streak to the Eagles. It was the first victory in Rock Hill since 2014.
- The Bulldogs seven-run eighth inning marked the third time this season they scored seven runs in an inning and the 13th time scoring at least five runs in an inning.
- Seven of the nine hitters in the lineup collected a hit, including multi-hit games from five players.
- Noah Mitchell went 3-for-3 with three walks, a pair of RBIs and a run scored.
- Ryan McCarthy finished 3-for-4 with a walk, hit by pitch, RBI and two runs scored. He also stole three bases for the second-straight game.
- Dylan Costa and Sawyer Reeves each finished 2-for-5. Costa drove in a run, while Reeves scored twice.
- Travis Lott added two hits and two RBIs, while Cole Simpson drove in a pair of runs.
- Ben Hutchins returned to the mound and allowed two runs, one earned, on seven hits and two strikeouts over 5.2 innings.
- George Derrick Floyd appeared in his fifth-straight game, throwing two-thirds of an inning.
- Jordan Beatson (2-3) picked up the victory in relief, allowing one run on four hits and two strikeouts over 1.2 innings.
- Will Bastian pitched a scoreless ninth inning.
- Garrett Gainey (4-4) suffered the loss after give up five runs on three hits, walk and hit batter without retiring a hitter.
On Deck
The Bulldogs return to the diamond April 29-May 1 with a three-game Southern Conference series against UNCG. First pitch from The Joe Friday night is set for 6 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.