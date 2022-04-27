City of Charleston set to review design of $22 million-dollar affordable housing project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review is holding a meeting today where developers are looking for approval for a new $22 million affordable housing project.

If approved, developers are looking for the board to give them the green light to get started on finalizing all aspects of design and infrastructure so they can then get working on permits and construction.

The Lowline Housing project that is up for review is one of eight total affordable housing developments funded by the City of Charleston.

Genoa Shaw Johnson with the city of Charleston says in addition to the land, the city has dedicated funds for this project that have come from bond and tiff dollars to ensure the development comes to fruition.

The city’s architect has ensured that although the building will have modern features, it will complement the city and its history.

The Lowline Housing project will have 55 units and provide homes for people who earn as little as 30% to 80% of the area median income.

The affordable housing community will provide residents with access to additional services in hopes of guiding them to have long-term sustainability once they move into housing.

" All of the services they need to lead a whole life for lack of a better term are provided to them and in many cases based on the individual or family those persons have a social worker they work with,” Shaw Johnson says.

The city says the more housing and services they can provide to the low income and even homeless neighbors the greater opportunity to transition them to more permanent housing.

The meeting will be held in person at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the public meeting room on the first floor at 2 George Street.

