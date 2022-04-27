SC Lottery
CMPD searching for missing 9-year-old girl

Ka’Mya Yeldell
Ka’Mya Yeldell(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are seeking assistance in locating a nine-year-old girl in north Charlotte.

Ka’Mya Yeldell was last seen at her home in the 1400 block of Samuel Street around 6:50 p.m. She was last seen wearing a white and orange tie-dye shirt and shorts, and white crocs as shoes.

Yeldell might be emotionally upset and her family is concerned about her well-being.

Anyone with information on Ka’Mya Yeldell’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

