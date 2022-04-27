SC Lottery
Colleton Co. Schools extends summer program registration

By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents of students in Colleton County will have a little extra time to register for summer programs.

The Colleton County School District announced they were extending the registration deadline for their SPARK summer program.

Summer Programs for Academic Acceleration for Recovery for Kids provides additional support and enrichment for students enrolled in Colleton County schools.

The new deadline is May 6. More information on the programs offered can be found here.

