Darius Rucker bringing music festival to Riverfront Park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Country music star Darius Rucker is bringing a new music festival to the Lowcountry this fall.

The singer’s Riverfront Revival is coming to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park. The two-day festival is scheduled for October 8 and 9.

Already announced for the festival is the headlining Rucker along with Brothers Osborne, Trampled by Turtles, Jimmie Allen, Charley Crockett and SUSTO.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Charleston,” Rucker said. “For years now, I’ve had this bucket list dream of bringing together a bunch of friends to perform in a way that also showcases this incredible city and all it has to offer. I can’t wait to see it become a reality this fall – and I hope the fans are as excited as we are!”

Tickets for Riverfront Revival start at $124.50 with VIP tickets starting at $399.50. Payment plans will be available for both ticket options.

One dollar from each sale will go towards supporting MUSC’s Arts in Healing program.

Tickets go on sale for members of Rucker’s fan club on May 2 with a Riverfront Revival pre-sale on May 3 and general admission on May 4.

The currently announced lineup and information on tickets can be found at RiverfrontRevival.com.

