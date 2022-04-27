Dominion Energy offering funding for charities that fulfill critical community needs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Electricity provider Dominion Energy is looking to provide funding for charitable organizations, but the time to apply for the grant is running out.

Eligible charities and 501c3 organizations have until 5 p.m. Friday afternoon to apply for up to $25,000.

“Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has pledged one million dollars to aid these organizations meeting critical needs in the area of housing, shelter, access to medicine and medical care and food security,” Dominion Energy spokesperson Paul Fischer says.

For more information on how to apply go to www.dominionenergy.com/communityneedsgrant.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.