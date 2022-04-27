SC Lottery
Drop in temps, humidity thanks to an early morning cold front!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved through early this morning bringing an end to any clouds and showers along with helping to usher in a drop in temperatures and humidity for today. It’s all sunshine on our Wednesday as the breeze picks up out of the north helping to bring in relief from yesterday’s very warm temperatures for late April. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon, about 10° cooler than Tuesday. Temps will cool quickly tonight under a clear sky and light wind. Some inland areas will drop into the upper 40s by tomorrow morning, low 50s are expected near the coast. Another sunny day is on tap for Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Humidity will begin to increase on Friday helping to bring back a slight chance of rain. It appears we’ll have to dodge a few rain drops this weekend as temperatures return to the 80s.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 78.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 77.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 77.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms Possible. High 83.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms Possible. High 83.

