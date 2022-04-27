Charleston Co. deputy injured in 2020 crash reunites with woman who helped him

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County Sheriff’s deputy who suffered critical injuries in a deadly crash on the Don Holt Bridge reunited over the weekend with the woman who stopped to help him until EMS arrived.

Mike Costanzo was assisting the driver of a disabled SUV on the Don Holt Bridge on July 1, 2020, when a truck crashed into his patrol car. The patrol car then struck Costanzo, seriously injuring him. The vehicle then struck tow truck driver Will Ellis who was thrown from the bridge and fatally injured, according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

Heidi Drees helped Costanzo on the bridge until rescue crews arrived.

Over the weekend, Drees got married in St. George and Costanzo was able to attend her wedding. Video shows the touching moment the two embraced when they first saw each other.

Costanzo suffered a brain injury and broken bones in the incident. Costanzo underwent two surgeries and spent months at rehabilitation facilities in Atlanta. During his recovery, Costanzo received well-wishes and cards from people all over the country.

The reunion marked the first time he had seen Drees since the accident.

