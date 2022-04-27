FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks lanes on Hwy. 17 North at Isle of Palms Connector

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says traffic is still heavy after reopening multiple lanes on Highway 17 North at the Isle of Palms Connector.

Earlier in the day, police announced that lanes were closed because of a crash.

There is no official word yet on any injuries from the crash.

The road opened back up around 4:43 p.m.

Officers are on scene with a collision blocking multiple lanes on Hwy 17 North at the Isle of Palms Connector. Traffic is heavy in the area, please use alternate routes if possible. #chstrfc ^dc — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) April 27, 2022

