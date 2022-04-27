SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks lanes on Hwy. 17 North at Isle of Palms Connector

The road opened back up around 4:43 p.m.
The road opened back up around 4:43 p.m.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says traffic is still heavy after reopening multiple lanes on Highway 17 North at the Isle of Palms Connector.

Earlier in the day, police announced that lanes were closed because of a crash.

There is no official word yet on any injuries from the crash.

The road opened back up around 4:43 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Charleston principal placed on leave days after promotion
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey speaks to media after gunfire during a youth baseball game...
$10K reward offered for arrest in Monday night shooting at youth baseball game
The suspects included 12 adults and one juvenile, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division...
7 in Summerville among 13 arrested in human trafficking operation
The Charleston Police Department says a portion of Clements Ferry Road is closed while they...
Clements Ferry Road reopened, crash cleared

Latest News

Electricity provider Dominion Energy is looking to provide funding for charitable organizations...
Dominion Energy offering funding for charities that fulfill critical community needs
Gather Mount Pleasant is planned for Midtown Avenue right across from MUSC Midtown off of...
New Mount Pleasant public gathering space raising concern
Eric Wayne Humphries’ charges include two counts of assault and battery of a high and...
Man accused of stealing $4,000 trailer and almost hitting 2 deputies with vehicle
Cantey Tech Consulting is offering careers in Information Technology or IT.
Working Wednesdays: Cantey Tech offering careers in IT