High school in Beaufort County evacuated after bomb threat, deputies say

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are at the scene of a high school searching for any signs of an explosive device.

Deputies say staff members at Battery Creek High School received a bomb threat at around noon.

Students and staff evacuated the school and are safe, the sheriff’s office said in a release. Investigators are asking people to avoid the area until the search ends.

Deputies and a K-9 officer are involved in the search, the sheriff’s office said.

