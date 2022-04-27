High school in Beaufort County evacuated after bomb threat, deputies say
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are at the scene of a high school searching for any signs of an explosive device.
Deputies say staff members at Battery Creek High School received a bomb threat at around noon.
Students and staff evacuated the school and are safe, the sheriff’s office said in a release. Investigators are asking people to avoid the area until the search ends.
Deputies and a K-9 officer are involved in the search, the sheriff’s office said.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.