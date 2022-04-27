Mace mailers called out in First Congressional District race

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Opponents of Rep. Nancy Mace are calling out the Republican for mailings Mace sent out over the past few weeks.

Katie Arrington claims Mace is using taxpayer money to send out official mailers that are, effectively, campaigning for re-election, despite rules that they cannot be used for campaign purposes.

Members of Congress are given a certain amount of money each term for sending out official messages to their constituents. That is known as the Franking Privilege and is a way members of Congress can remain in touch with the voters.

Before those mailings are sent out, they have to be approved by a bipartisan committee. Mace says all of her mailers were approved by that committee and sent legally.

Arrington also accuses Mace of wasting time she should be in Congress or serving constituents filming campaign commercials on the U-S – Mexico border.

“We have a national crisis on the border. We have more people dying every day from fentanyl overdoses, that are dying in Ukraine and yet our Congresswoman is taking time off of being our Congresswoman to go shoot a commercial? It’s just not what I would do,” Arrington said.

“I went to the border on my campaign dime to shoot a TV ad and all of a sudden, my opponents are saying I used taxpayer dollars. It is really disgusting and to see that somebody would lie like that, I mean, bring it on,” Mace said.

Mace’s Democratic opponent, Dr. Annie Andrews, argues the mailers were sent primarily to Republican voters and looks a lot like campaign material.

“These mailers do nothing for constituents,” Andrews said. “These mailers should be used to notify us of town halls or job fairs or how she can help with social security benefits but I think she was using this franking privilege to serve herself.”

“Voters are going to see through all the lies, including this one,” Mace said. “You can’t send out mail from your official office without it being approved by a bipartisan, ethics commission and committee. The fact that someone would accuse us of doing that is just wrong.”

Sending out mail does cost money and a report by the Congressional budget office shows house members sent out nearly 20 million dollars’ worth of official mail in 2018.

