Man accused of stealing $4,000 trailer and almost hitting 2 deputies with vehicle

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been denied bond after being accused of stealing a $4,000 utility trailer and almost running over a deputy.

Eric Wayne Humphries’ charges include two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of grand larceny greater than $2000, petit larceny of $2000 or less and failure to stop for blue lights.

Back on March 21st, deputies responded to 2132 Aamco Wy. in North Charleston because of a theft in progress.

An officer with the North Charleston Police Department says he arrives on the scene and saw a man hooking a 4-foot trailer to a white Honda Odyssey.

The man immediately fled; police chased after him until the man left the jurisdiction of the North Charleston Police Department, an incident report stated.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office then picked up the chase eventually, apprehending the man on I-26 near the Summerville exit, the incident report stated.

Investigators say during the chase the man attempted to strike two deputies putting out stop sticks.

He suddenly swerved across multiple lanes of traffic and came within feet of hitting the deputies and their patrol vehicles, according to the deputies.

A search into Humphries’ previous history uncovered a previous conviction for property crime enhancement and grand larceny on June 18, 2013; then once again on Feb. 4, 2021, the incident report stated.

Humphries was denied bond on five of his seven charges. A judge set bond at $2,500 for one of the grand larceny charges and the petit larceny of $2000 or less charge.

