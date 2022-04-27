SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

N. Charleston Police to monitor crime in real-time with 865 cameras

By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department will create a Joint Operations Center and add 865 cameras to every main corridor of the city, department officials say.

The center will be created to reduce and solve crime, as well as to keep residents, visitors, and officers safe and informed, according to Deputy Chief Ken Hagge. But he says it’s more than just cameras.

“Being able to reduce crime is huge,” Hagge said. “Being able to keep people safe is the target.”

After visiting over a dozen real-time crime monitoring centers throughout the U.S., the North Charleston Police Department decided to create a unique, “community-based” joint operations center that isn’t just crime-based.

Two dedicated people will be on staff 24/7 to monitor the hundreds of cameras throughout the city in real time. Currently, 120 cameras are in use around the city. All of the locations have been chosen already for the rest of the cameras.

Crime is a big part of the operation, but the cameras and software will also be able to notify residents of traffic alerts, for example, in real-time. To achieve the “full coverage” he wanted, Hagge says residents will be able to get involved by registering their own cameras they may have at their homes or businesses with the police department.

“We want people in every part of the city to be able to sit out on their front porch and be able to talk to their neighbors without fear of being shot by a drive-by shooting,” Hagge said.

From the time they’re given the funding, Hagge says it will take about four months until all the cameras are set up around the city. After that, the new Joint Operations Center will be built. That center doesn’t need to be in place for them to access the cameras.

Hagge says the goal is to be both reactive and proactive, letting the team monitor things that seem abnormal and then addressing it before a possible crime takes place.

“I think we’re 20 years behind technology-wise,” Hagge said. “And now I think we’re 25 years ahead.”

Mayor Pro Tem Jerome Heyward says the cameras will serve as deterrents.

“The cameras don’t lie,” Heyward said. “It’s a great tool, because you can’t dispute the cameras.”

Councilman Mike Brown of District 1 says this could help solve some of the problems he is seeing in his district.

“I know, in my district personally, we have quite a few people trying to break into vehicles,” Brown said. “These things will now be solved because we have eyes when we can’t see.”

Heyward says the project will cost $2.5 million of taxpayer money. It was approved unanimously by the council in its first reading, and it will go to its 2nd and 3rd readings tomorrow. He says he expects it will have no problem getting full approval.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Charleston principal placed on leave days after promotion
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey speaks to media after gunfire during a youth baseball game...
$10K reward offered for arrest in Monday night shooting at youth baseball game
The suspects included 12 adults and one juvenile, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division...
7 in Summerville among 13 arrested in human trafficking operation
The Charleston Police Department says a portion of Clements Ferry Road is closed while they...
Clements Ferry Road reopened, crash cleared

Latest News

Gather Mount Pleasant is planned for Midtown Avenue right across from MUSC Midtown off of...
New Mount Pleasant public gathering space raising concern
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police arrest man in shooting that injured 9-year-old
Charleston Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in downtown...
Police arrest man in shooting that injured 9-year-old
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New Mount Pleasant public gathering space raising concern