New Mount Pleasant public gathering space raising concern

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant leaders are set to discuss the design of a new food, entertainment and public gathering space coming to the town Wednesday night.

The space is called Gather Mount Pleasant and it is set to be on Midtown Avenue right across from MUSC Midtown in Mount Pleasant and off of Hungry Neck Boulevard. It is set to be a project that could have an economic impact of more than $30 million. The plans for Gather Mount Pleasant include a unique indoor/outdoor area with different food options, local small businesses, and shops with local crafts.

“An amazing place to be in community with family, friends, co-workers and strangers,” Mack Cross, with Four Oaks Property Group - the development company over the project, says.

Gather Mount Pleasant is modeled after Gather Greenville but this one is going to be much bigger.

“We’ll have complementary uses around it – small offices, small retail spaces, there will be a boutique hotel component here with 36-rooms and an event space,” Cross says.

The space is also going to be able to host live music. But, that’s something neighbors who live at Lennar at Midtown Townes aren’t happy with.

“How do you avoid that?” Tomi Dinkins, who lives at Lennar at Midtown Townes, says. “So you have your AC on maybe you have white noise on and then what do you do next? What’s the next step? Do you have to wear earplugs in your own house to avoid the noise that’s inevitable when you have a place that’s having three to five outdoor music festivals or events. You know, that many times a week. How do you how do you escape? Like, if I’m someone going to a concert? Awesome. I love a good concert, you know what I mean? But then I get to go home. The 72 people that live here, not only do we not want to go to your concerts that are in our front yard, but we also can’t escape them.”

“I want to feel confident in assuming that they didn’t fully know what was happening and how close it was to actual residences,” Dinkins says.

The developer says they have changed their plans a little to try and help with the noise.

“We shifted things further away from the Townhomes a little bit,” Cross says. “And the news right now is the changing noise ordinance in Mount Pleasant – whatever that ends up being when the project is operating is what we’ll comply with. It will be open-air – but the project will kind of frame the courtyard – we like to call it an outdoor room essentially in the middle of the project to a large courtyard. So the structure should help buffer that sound.”

Dinkins also brought up the concern of parking and traffic. Cross says their new plans include a parking lot for the facility.

Gather Mount Pleasant is expected to cost $30 million and the goal is to have it open by early 2024.

The Design Review Board Committee Meeting is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday. To see the proposal, click here.

