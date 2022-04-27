Police arrest man in shooting that injured 9-year-old

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in downtown Charleston that left a 9-year-old injured.

Justin Moultrie, 21, is charged with one count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.

Police heard gunfire while they were in the area of Johnson Street near America Street on April 18, Wolfsen said.

“Moments later, they observed a car fleeing from the area at a high rate of speed,” Wolfsen said. “Thinking the car was possibly involved in the shooting, officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, at which time they quickly ascertained that the 9-year-old shooting victim was inside.”

Police then helped rush the child to the hospital where she was treated for a gunshot wound to the foot.

“I’m incredibly thankful that the victim in this incident, a young child, was not more seriously injured. However, this leads me to call, yet again, for change,” Police Chief Luther Reynolds said. “The perpetrator in this case is a known violent offender with a history of gun and drug charges. He, and others, have proven time and time again, that we must do more to keep these criminals from victimizing our community. This is a responsibility that we in the criminal justice arena must be able to share with the courts, judges, and community to make our streets safer for everyone; most importantly our young people.”

A booking photo was not yet available from the Al Cannon Detention Center where Moultrie was being held pending a bond hearing Thursday afternoon.

