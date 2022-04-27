SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Racist massacre survivor urges hate crimes law in S Carolina

They showed a two-minute video of Polly Sheppard in the Senate chamber where the bill has been...
They showed a two-minute video of Polly Sheppard in the Senate chamber where the bill has been stuck for months with eight Republicans senators objecting to it.(WCSC/WIS)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - With the opportunity to make South Carolina the 49th state to pass a hate crimes law nearly gone, supporters turned to one of the survivors of the most heinous racist attack in modern America to make their case.

They showed a two-minute video of Polly Sheppard in the Senate chamber where the bill has been stuck for months with eight Republicans senators objecting to it.

Sheppard says in the video those senators are giving a safe haven to hate. Sheppard’s life was spared at Emanuel AME in Charleston while nine other Black parishioners were killed.

The shooter told her he spared her so she could tell the world hate was the motivation.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Charleston principal placed on leave days after promotion
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey speaks to media after gunfire during a youth baseball game...
$10K reward offered for arrest in Monday night shooting at youth baseball game
The suspects included 12 adults and one juvenile, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division...
7 in Summerville among 13 arrested in human trafficking operation
The Charleston Police Department says a portion of Clements Ferry Road is closed while they...
Clements Ferry Road reopened, crash cleared

Latest News

William Hampton Jr., 17, faces multiple charges that include armed robbery, criminal conspiracy...
Sheriff on SC carjacking suspects: ‘They’re about to learn’
The road opened back up around 4:43 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks lanes on Hwy. 17 North at Isle of Palms Connector
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster was put under anesthesia for about 10 minutes Wednesday to...
South Carolina governor’s minor heart procedure a success
Electricity provider Dominion Energy is looking to provide funding for charitable organizations...
Dominion Energy offering funding for charities that fulfill critical community needs