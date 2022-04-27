RiverDogs to host North Charleston youth baseball teams whose game was halted by gunfire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The two North Charleston youth baseball teams who had their game interrupted by gunfire on Monday night will get to finish their game at a pro stadium next week.

The Charleston RiverDogs announced that they’ll host the teams on May 3rd and allow them to resume the game at Riley Park.

First pitch will be at 5pm.

The teams, which featured 9 and 10 year old boys were part of what’s become a viral video from Monday when dozens of shots could be heard from the Pepperhill Park parking lot as the kids were getting ready to begin the next inning of their game.

There was also a 15 and under softball team practicing at the field during the shooting. The girls will also be attending the game at Riley Park next week.

Games at Pepperhill Park have been canceled since the incident. There’s no word on when they will play there again.

