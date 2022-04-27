RiverDogs Lose Control in 15-4 Loss at Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg, VA - The Charleston RiverDogs pitching staff issued a team single-game record 15 walks in a one-sided defeat at the hands of the Fredericksburg Nationals on Tuesday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. Catcher Dawson Dimon, who pitched the eighth inning, was the only RiverDogs pitcher to retire the side in order in the game.

The game began on the wrong foot when starting pitcher Antionio Jimenez was chased out of the game in the first inning. The left-hander had allowed three hits and walked four batters as the FredNats (12-4) grabbed a 4-0 advantage. Reliever Aneudy Cortorreal balked in a run with the bases loaded to make it 5-0.

Fredericksburg added five more runs in the second inning to take a 10-0 advantage. Cortorreal walked four batters in that frame, issued a run-scoring wild pitch and surrendered a two-run single to Andry Arias before departing. Jack Snyder took over and induced a groundball to third, but Willy Vasquez’s throw sailed wide of first and allowed the final two runs of the frame to come across.

The RiverDogs (10-6) scored all four of their runs over the next two frames. Jelfry Marte’s RBI double oin the third put them on the board for the first time, a wild pitch scored another and then Oneill Manzueta’s groundout pushed in a third run. In the fourth, Luis Leon closed out the RiverDogs offensive output with a sacrifice fly.

Drew Millas drove in Jacob Young with a single in the fourth to widen the gap to 11-4. The lead swelled to ten on the strength of back-to-back home runs by Leandro Emiliani and Arias as well as another RBI single by Millas. The final damage was done in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI double by Emiliani.

Dru Baker’s hit streak ended at 12 games when he departed following his first at-bat when he fouled a ball off of his foot. Carson Williams and Luis Leon had their streaks snapped at eight games. Marte was able to extend his streak to nine games. Fredericksburg finished with 12 hits, including four players who tallied multiple hits.

Jimenez, Cortorreal and Kamron Fields combined to surrender 14 runs with 11 walks. Snyder went 2.1 innings and allowed just an unearned run on three hits. Neraldo Catalina tossed 1.1 scoreless, hitless innings before Dimon recorded the final three outs.

The RiverDogs and FredNats will continue the series on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. The RiverDogs will hand the baseball to RHP Logan Workman (0-0, 1.59) in a match-up with LHP Andrew Alvarez (0-1, 6.52).

