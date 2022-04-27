SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sheriff on SC carjacking suspects: ‘They’re about to learn’

William Hampton Jr., 17, faces multiple charges that include armed robbery, criminal conspiracy...
William Hampton Jr., 17, faces multiple charges that include armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies say.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies arrested three people, two of them juveniles, after what they call a “crime spree of violence.”

William Hampton Jr., 17, has been charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker.

Two juveniles, 16 and 14, are also charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, he said.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators believe the trio used a car stolen out of Branchville last week to prey on unsuspecting motorists.

Investigators said a woman was carjacked at a Springfield gas station about 40 minutes before another woman was approached in a separate incident at an Orangeburg business. That second victim locked her doors and began blowing her horn resulting the gunmen fleeing.

Hampton is believed to have taken another victim’s car at gunpoint on Monday. He faces additional charges of armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the Monday incident, Walker said.

“For some reason these subjects believed there to be no consequences for their actions, no matter what those actions were,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “They’re about to learn.”

Ravenell said a round-the-clock investigation resulted in one arrest Monday night and two on Tuesday.

The two juveniles are expected to have a Family Court hearing early next week, Walker said, while Hampton’s bond was deferred to a circuit court judge.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Charleston principal placed on leave days after promotion
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey speaks to media after gunfire during a youth baseball game...
$10K reward offered for arrest in Monday night shooting at youth baseball game
The suspects included 12 adults and one juvenile, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division...
7 in Summerville among 13 arrested in human trafficking operation
The Charleston Police Department says a portion of Clements Ferry Road is closed while they...
Clements Ferry Road reopened, crash cleared

Latest News

After visiting over a dozen real-time crime monitoring centers throughout the U.S., the North...
N. Charleston Police to monitor crime in real-time through center with 865 cameras
Charleston Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in downtown...
Police arrest man in shooting that injured 9-year-old
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mace mailers called out in First Congressional District race
The road opened back up around 4:43 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks lanes on Hwy. 17 North at Isle of Palms Connector