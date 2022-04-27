SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Three killed, one injured in Rock Hill, S.C. shooting

No arrests have been made in connection with this shooting. Police are continuing to investigate.
A car was riddled with bullet holes following a deadly shooting late Tuesday night in Rock Hill.
A car was riddled with bullet holes following a deadly shooting late Tuesday night in Rock Hill.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Multiple people are dead following a shooting late Tuesday night in Rock Hill.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, numerous calls came in shortly after 10 p.m. about gunshots being heard in the area of Westover Circle.

As officers were heading to the scene, another caller said the shooting happened on Gist Road.

Officers arrived on Gist Road and found two men in the roadway with gunshot wounds, according to the RHPD. Authorities said one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to Piedmont Medical Center, where he later died.

A third man was found in a vehicle parked on the road with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to law enforcement.

Police said a fourth man was found and taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the arm.

No arrests have been made in connection with this shooting. Police are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Charleston principal placed on leave days after promotion
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey speaks to media after gunfire during a youth baseball game...
$10K reward offered for arrest in Monday night shooting at youth baseball game
The suspects included 12 adults and one juvenile, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division...
7 in Summerville among 13 arrested in human trafficking operation
The Charleston Police Department says a portion of Clements Ferry Road is closed while they...
Clements Ferry Road reopened, crash cleared

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: City of Charleston set to review design of $22 million-dollar affordable housing project
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: $10K reward offered for arrest in Monday night shooting at youth baseball game
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police arrest woman in King Street shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies investigating shooting near Murrells Inlet
The city of Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review is holding a meeting today where...
City of Charleston set to review design of $22 million-dollar affordable housing project