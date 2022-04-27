Three killed, one injured in Rock Hill, S.C. shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Multiple people are dead following a shooting late Tuesday night in Rock Hill.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, numerous calls came in shortly after 10 p.m. about gunshots being heard in the area of Westover Circle.

As officers were heading to the scene, another caller said the shooting happened on Gist Road.

Officers arrived on Gist Road and found two men in the roadway with gunshot wounds, according to the RHPD. Authorities said one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to Piedmont Medical Center, where he later died.

A third man was found in a vehicle parked on the road with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to law enforcement.

Police said a fourth man was found and taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the arm.

No arrests have been made in connection with this shooting. Police are continuing to investigate.

