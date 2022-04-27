Troopers: 1 dead after deadly crash involving moped

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a moped that left one person dead Wednesday.

It happening at North Road just west of Orangeburg around 5:45 a.m.

A 2021 Toyota Corolla and a moped were traveling east on North Road when the Corolla hit the moped, according to LCpl Tyler Tidwell.

The moped rider died, and the driver of the Corolla was not injured, Tidwell says.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

